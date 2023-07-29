Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 164,441 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 86.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,441 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 35,176 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 102.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.0 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.