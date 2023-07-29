Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,278 shares during the quarter. Cactus accounts for approximately 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of Cactus worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cactus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cactus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Cactus by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 338,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

