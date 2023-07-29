Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.75.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.02. 696,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,571. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

