Cable Hill Partners LLC Sells 33 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $718.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $716.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $672.16. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.44.

ASML Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.