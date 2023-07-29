Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,912 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,769,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,018,468 shares of company stock worth $216,658,586. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

