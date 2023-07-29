Cable Hill Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $439.16 and a 200 day moving average of $417.80. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

