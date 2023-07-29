Cable Hill Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC owned 2.38% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,491,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,262,000 after buying an additional 769,183 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,762,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,666,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,088,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 387,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

