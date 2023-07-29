Cable Hill Partners LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,512,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,096. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

