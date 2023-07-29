Cable Hill Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBNY. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 131,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in ABB by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 133,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBNY stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

