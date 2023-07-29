BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Short Interest Up 41.7% in July

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
BV Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BVFL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. BV Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
About BV Financial
