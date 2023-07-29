Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Shares Up 16.4%

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,646% from the average session volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
Buzzi Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.