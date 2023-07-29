Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Shares of Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Buzzi Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

