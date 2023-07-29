Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Shares of Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
Buzzi Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33.
Buzzi Company Profile
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.