Business First Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 23.2 %

NASDAQ BFST opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Smith bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $50,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 258,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Smith purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,660.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,361 shares of company stock worth $317,225. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 41.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFST shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.