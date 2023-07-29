Business First Bancshares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

BFST stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.79. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BFST. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Business First Bancshares

In other news, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 6,036 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $85,107.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,527.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,361 shares of company stock valued at $317,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 93.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

