Burnham Holdings, Inc. (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 23rd

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Burnham Stock Up 3.9 %

BURCA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. Burnham has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Burnham alerts:

About Burnham

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.