Burnham Holdings, Inc. (BURCA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on August 23rd

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Burnham Stock Up 3.9 %
BURCA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 285. Burnham has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
About Burnham
