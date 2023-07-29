Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Update

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 7,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.30.

Bumble Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. 2,387,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,167. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.84. Bumble has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bumble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bumble by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

