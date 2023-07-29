Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,653 shares during the quarter. Brown & Brown comprises approximately 2.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. 1,011,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,795. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

