Brokerages Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Target Price at GBX 582.63

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 582.63 ($7.47).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Rightmove to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.80) to GBX 645 ($8.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 540 ($6.92) price target on the stock.

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 558.80 ($7.17) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 530.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 553.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 669 ($8.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,429.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,913.04%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

