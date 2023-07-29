Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target at $175.85

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after buying an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.