Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $899.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $843.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $693.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $923.18. The company has a market cap of $371.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

