Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY23 guidance to $7.35-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.35-$7.65 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.41. The stock had a trading volume of 11,593,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,654. The company has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

