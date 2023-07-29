Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Atlantic Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after buying an additional 658,377,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,169,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.