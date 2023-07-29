Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

