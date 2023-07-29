Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.
Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
About Bridgewater Bancshares
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgewater Bancshares
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.