Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Yahoo Finance reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67. Bridgewater Bancshares has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas L. Place acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $30,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,390.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Chybowski bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,760.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,875 shares of company stock valued at $119,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

