Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.27 and traded as high as C$15.83. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 3,992 shares trading hands.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$147.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.32.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.