Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.27 and traded as high as C$15.83. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 3,992 shares trading hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$147.98 million, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.32.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is presently 435.48%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

