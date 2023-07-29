Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.
Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of BYD stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.
