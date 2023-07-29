Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BYD stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.77. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.55.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

