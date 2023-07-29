Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Cfra

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cfra from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $366.14 on Friday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.71.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 104.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

