Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Short Interest Update

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Bosideng International Stock Performance
Bosideng International stock remained flat at $22.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 89 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Bosideng International has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $22.65.
Bosideng International Company Profile
