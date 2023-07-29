Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Price Target Increased to GBX 670 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYPLF. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.63) to GBX 690 ($8.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.62) to GBX 860 ($11.03) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Bodycote from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

