BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. BNCCORP has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $85.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

