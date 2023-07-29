BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Shares Down 0.9%

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 51,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 60,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.58.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.