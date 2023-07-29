BlueArk (BRK) Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 29th. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00820863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00121936 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000598 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

