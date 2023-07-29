Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $105.05 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.57.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

