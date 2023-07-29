BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 116,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

