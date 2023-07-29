BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Up 157.1% in July

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
