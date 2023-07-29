Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of BDTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 1,066,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.85.
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Black Diamond Therapeutics
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.