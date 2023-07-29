Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,785. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 908,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 1,066,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.85.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

