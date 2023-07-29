BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. CL King boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.45.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $36.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 608,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 181,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Stories

