BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $31.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.45.

BJRI stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $349.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.95%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

