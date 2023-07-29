BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. CL King lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.45.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $349.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 51.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 733,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 249,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 38.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 722,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 201,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 181,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.