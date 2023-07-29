BitShares Price Hits $0.0102 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 1% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002067 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002500 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,242 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

