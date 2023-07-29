BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV) Short Interest Update

BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the June 30th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BitNile Metaverse stock. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in BitNile Metaverse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Nepsis Inc. owned 7.64% of BitNile Metaverse as of its most recent SEC filing.

BitNile Metaverse Stock Performance

BNMV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,053. BitNile Metaverse has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

BitNile Metaverse Company Profile

BitNile Metaverse, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates gaming platform in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company offers virtual markets, a graphic product that changes the appearance of characters in virtual real estate, digital art, and other collectibles; sweepstakes gaming, a gaming zone for virtual and real money prizes; building private spaces, a design option that allows users to construct and customize their dream homes or private spaces; and real and virtual concerts, a concert for users.

