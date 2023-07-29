Bitcoiva 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $176,059.36 (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $144.70 million and approximately $176,059.36 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for approximately $9.02 or 0.00030781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,297.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $239.71 or 0.00818183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00121461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019136 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.06251816 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $204,136.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

