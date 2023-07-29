Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Hits $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00103474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00045498 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00032283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

