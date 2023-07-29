Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,796.64

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,796.64 ($48.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,850 ($49.37). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,800 ($48.72), with a volume of 1,125 shares traded.

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £198.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2,375.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,799.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,872.15.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ian James Nicholson sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,652 ($46.83), for a total value of £59,819.76 ($76,701.83). Insiders own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

See Also

