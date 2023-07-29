BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioPlus Acquisition by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 154,076 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 553,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 173,745 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,707,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in BioPlus Acquisition by 3,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 783,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 762,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in BioPlus Acquisition by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 479,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 268,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BIOS remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,518. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

