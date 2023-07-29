Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $323.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $323.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Argus increased their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $331.19.
Biogen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.15 and its 200-day moving average is $286.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
