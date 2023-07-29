Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Down 6.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 1,925,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 6,248,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC decreased their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 42.16% and a negative net margin of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bilibili by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after acquiring an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth about $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

