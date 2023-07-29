Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,079,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services.

