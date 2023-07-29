Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in CONMED by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,402,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,944,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in CONMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,034,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 624,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Trading Up 0.4 %

CNMD traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.65. 264,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,520. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $116.43. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $138.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Insider Activity

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock worth $1,560,868. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday. Finally, CL King started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

CONMED Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.