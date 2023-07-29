Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,267 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,984,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,898. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.