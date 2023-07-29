Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Invests $481,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

